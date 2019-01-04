Reese is an adorable 6-year-old male, German shepherd available for adoption at Animal Services in Lompoc. Reese is a sweet dog who gets along well with other dogs. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam.
Reese’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter. To learn more about CAPA and our partnership with the Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. The adoption center is open to the public Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please call 805-737-7755 and the friendly staff will be happy to assist you.