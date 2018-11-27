Mr. Right is an eight-year-old male, gray miniature poodle mix available for adoption at the La PAWS Adoption Center. This funny little cuddle bug is a mellow lap dog who likes to walk, is good on a leash, and is good with other dogs. He came to the shelter with a skin condition, so he has experienced some hair loss, but that just adds to his charm. Mr. Right’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
Mr. Right’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at La PAWS. To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with La PAWS, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the La PAWS wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
La PAWS Adoption Center is the Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services located at 1501 W. Central Ave. The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please call 805-737-7755 and the friendly staff will be happy to assist you.