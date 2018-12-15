Lompoc couple Angelina and Raymond Bravo lost their dog, Chico, to cancer in April, and they thought it was still a bit too soon to adopt another dog.
However, Angelina decided to visit the Santa Maria Animal Center, at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria, on Saturday to look at some dogs with her family during the Home for the Holidays discounted adoption fee event.
“I didn’t think I was ready, but in my heart I knew if I saw one, I’d know if I was ready,” Angelina said. “I still miss my Chico, whom we actually adopted from this very shelter long ago.”
There, she saw a sign — a 4-month-old mixed breed German shepherd named Brittany. She was the one, Angelina decided. The Bravo family wasn’t the only one who wanted to adopt her however; they were competing with three other families.
The Bravos were second in line to submit an application to adopt Brittany, but they moved to the front of the line when the application belonging to the first applicants fell through.
The Bravos didn’t take any chances. Brittany was finally theirs to take home and call her one of their own.
“We’re not too crazy about the name though — we might rename her either Kaya or Raja,” said Angelina. “She deserves a unique name because she was in such high demand.”
As part of the Home for the Holidays campaign, Santa Barbara County Animal Services on Saturday offered a one-day discounted fee of $25 to adopt an animal 6 months or older, along with free microchipping.
The Home for the Holidays campaign kicked off a little earlier than previous years, according to shelter staff, to assist animals with the transition into their new homes during the holiday season, which can bring its own level of stress.
With a savings of over 80 percent on all dog and cat adoptions, it was the perfect time of the year for families to open up their hearts and homes to adopt shelter animals, and the Bravos were no exception.
“We absolutely believe in the saying, ‘adopt, don’t shop,’ for obvious reasons,” Raymond said. “There are so many beautiful animals here that need a home, and when you adopt an animal from a shelter, they will always remember that you rescued them.”
Angelina added: “I think it’s a great campaign — they’re giving a lot of animals a chance to be seen and some will tug at your hearts and, hopefully, they will find a forever home. … They really need it all year round, not just during the holiday time.”