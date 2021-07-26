Seated beside or in the arms of their owners, approximately 20 dogs, a few cats and a rabbit waited their turn to be prayed over by Price, who either held or gently touched each animal.
Attendees were invited to bring their furry friends to be blessed at the church in exchange for a bag or can of dog or cat food to be donated to C.A.R.E. 4 Paws, a local nonprofit agency that provides low-cost pet health-care services and pet food to low-income families and those needing food assistance.
The blessing ceremony was followed by a complimentary outdoor picnic.
Photos: 'Blessing of the Animals' at Lompoc's First United Methodist Church
