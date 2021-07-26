A pack of domesticated pets gathered at First United Methodist Church of Lompoc on Sunday afternoon for the “Blessing of the Animals” event, where Pastor Joy Price offered each good wishes. 

Seated beside or in the arms of their owners, approximately 20 dogs, a few cats and a rabbit waited their turn to be prayed over by Price, who either held or gently touched each animal. 

Attendees were invited to bring their furry friends to be blessed at the church in exchange for a bag or can of dog or cat food to be donated to C.A.R.E. 4 Paws, a local nonprofit agency that provides low-cost pet health-care services and pet food to low-income families and those needing food assistance.

The blessing ceremony was followed by a complimentary outdoor picnic.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

