Baby Simon is 10 weeks old and looking for a family to love. He is very friendly, and enjoys playing with his toys and chewing on his brother Mike (who is also available for adoption). Contact us today if you would like to add a puppy (or two) to your home!
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at: http://www.centralcoastspca.org with currently adoptable pets. For the quickest response to adopt Simon please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave a message at 805-937-1766.