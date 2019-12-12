Don't miss out on the funnest event of the year! Our 16th Annual Santa Paws Pet Photos will be Saturday, Dec. 14 only, at 1954 S. Broadway, in the old OSH center from 10-4 p.m.
This year, besides the beautiful framed photo of your pet, we will also have a large Holiday Boutique, huge raffle prizes, a silent auction and a yummy bake sale for Mimi! This sweet dog has been through five surgeries to fix broken hips, a broken leg, and shattered teeth from a car accident after she was abandoned on the streets. The surgeon also discovered many large mammary tumors which were removed.
Donations for Mimi can be made on our website, or mailed to P.O. Box 2952, Orcutt, CA 93457, or dropped off at the event. Hope to see you all at Santa Paws!
For updates on Mimi or this event, visit our website at: centralcoastspca.org. For the quickest response to questions, please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave message at 937-1766.