CCSPCA Pet of the Week: Mimi

Mimi has been through a lot after a car hit her in Nipomo, and we decided to rescue this sweet dog two years ago. First she had two oral surgeries to fix shattered teeth, then orthopedic surgery to fix her broken leg and remove mammary tumors, which turned out to be cancer.

After two years of detailed and expensive tests every three months to watch for the return of the cancer, we are now extremely happy that she is most likely cancer free. Next up was hip surgery last October with a very long and hard rehabilitation in Santa Barbara twice a week, still ongoing.

What's next? Unfortunately, two days ago we were given the news that Mimi has an exposed pulp molar that needs to be addressed by a canine dental specialist immediately. At this time we are asking for donations to once again help Mimi in her time of need. Mimi has been through a lot, but remains a sweet dog with many many years left to play and run.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to Mimi, please mail to P.O. Box 2952, Orcutt, CA 93457 or through Paypal on our website listed below.

To check out our adoptabe pets please visit our website at: centralcoastspca.org. For the quickest response to help Mimi, please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave message at 937-1766.

