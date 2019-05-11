Sweet little Honey is in desperate need of surgery! To help raise the funds necessary, we are planning a Mother's Day booth Sunday, May 12, at Spencer's Market, 3580 Orcutt Road, Santa Maria, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come on out and support this adorable puppy and pick up a yummy treat at the bake sale, or a beautiful gift basket and gorgeous plant for someone special. Honey will be making an appearance at 11 a.m. for anyone who wants to meet her, and possibly submit an application to adopt. Donations are also accepted through GoFundMe on our website.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at: http://www.centralcoastspca.org with currently adoptable pets. For the quickest response to adopt Honey please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave a message at 805-937-1766.