Honey has run out of time! Last call out for donations for Honey's surgery, scheduled at UC Davis on Sept. 30. We are still around $800 short of the $10,000 needed. Thank you everyone who has donated and gotten her this far, and now we need a final push! Tax deductible donations can be made on our website or mailed to PO. Box 2952, Orcutt, CA 93457.
For updates on Honey, and her upcoming surgery, visit our website at: www.centralcoastspca.org. For the quickest response to adopt Honey, please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave message at 937-1766.