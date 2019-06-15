We are hoping one more fundraiser for Honey's life-saving surgery will be enough to help her! We are planning a small event Sunday, June 15, at Spencer's Market, 3580 Orcutt Road, Santa Maria, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come on out and support this adorable puppy and pick up a yummy treat at the bake sale, or a beautiful gift basket and gorgeous plant for you or someone special. Spencer's will be having their regular barbecue also! Honey will be making an appearance at 11 a.m. for anyone who wants to meet her, and is interested in adopting her. Donations are also accepted through GoFundMe on our website.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at: http://www.centralcoastspca.org with currently adoptable pets. For the quickest response to adopt Honey please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave a message at 805-937-1766.