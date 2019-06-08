Can you believe this is Chico? He was rescued months ago near starving, with many many health issues including teeth growing through his mouth, and cracked hoofs. But that is all in the past now. Chico is happy and healthy, loves to run around his arena, and is very friendly. He's a talker though ... and has a lot to say, especially when you bring him treats. If you are interested in adopting this gorgeous boy, contact us to set up a visit.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at: http://www.centralcoastspca.org with currently adoptable pets. For the quickest response to adopt Chico please send an email to centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave a message at 805-937-1766.