Keira is a 6-month-old Australian Shepherd mix that was rescued in New Cuyama and had one or more embedded foxtails. She kept breaking out with infections, and finally the vet sent a sample to a lab who reported back exactly which antibiotic would work. It has been very resistant to all other medications.
The Central Coast Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals regularly updates its website at: www.centralcoastspca.org with currently adoptable pets. For the quickest response to adopt Keira, send an email to centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, leave message at 805-937-1766.