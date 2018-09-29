CCSPCA Pet of the Week -- Jazzy

Jazzy is ready and waiting for the perfect home to call her own.
This beautiful German shepherd is great with other dogs, cats, kids and most people.
She is typical of her breed and will either like the newcomers or ignore them, but it won't take long to win her heart and affection.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at www.centralcoastspca.petfinder.com with currently adoptable pets.
For the quickest response to adopt Jazzy, email centralcoastspca@yahoo.com.
For general information, call 805-937-1766 and leave a message.