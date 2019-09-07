Zsa Zsa and Eva are 5.5 lb. bonded sisters who would love to stay together. These tiny lap dogs are gentle and cuddly, perfect for someone who has love to share. You can meet these two, and other adoptable dogs at our fundraising event at Spencer’s Market, 3580 Orcutt Rd., Sept. 7 from 10-2 p.m. Plants, bake sale, large raffle, ice cream sundaes and sno cones, along with Spencer’s regular BBQ. Proceeds will go towards Honey’s surgical expenses. Tax deductible donations can also be made on our website.
For updates on Honey, and her upcoming surgery, visit our website at: www.centralcoastspca.org. For the quickest response to adopt Zsa Zsa and Eva, please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave message at 937-1766.