Ziggy is a six-year-old male, brown brindle and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. He has been at the shelter since the end of July.
Ziggy lived his entire life with a family who had children up to age 18. He did very well with all the two-legged family members. Since he has been at the shelter, staff realized that he likes to be the center of attention and doesn’t want to share any of your love with any other dogs. He can be active but also likes to chill out, kick back, and relax. If you are looking for a guy to just hang out with, look no further.
Ziggy’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue.
The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at (805) 737-7755.