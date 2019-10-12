Tyler is an 8-year-old male, Siberian husky and German shepherd dog available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. He is a friendly, intelligent, and exuberant dog who is looking for a family that can keep up with his daily exercise routine.
Tyler's adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
You have free articles remaining.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit thier website www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue. The adoption center is open to the public Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For questions, contact the staff at (805) 737-7755.