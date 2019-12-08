Toby is a 7-year-old male, black and tan German shepherd dog mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.
Toby is a very playful boy with lots of energy to chase lizards and play with toys but is very gentle on the leash. He has been at the shelter since August so he would really like to find a family to call his own. Toby prefers people over dogs so he’d do best in a home without other dogs.
Toby’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue.
The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at (805) 737-7755.