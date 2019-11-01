Toby is a friendly seven-year-old male, black domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.
Toby is feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) positive so he needs a stress-free home where he can be the only cat with a family who will monitor his health to make sure he gets the care he needs should symptoms appear.
His adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
Toby’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue.
The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at (805) 737-7755.