CAPA Pet of the Week: Toa

Tao is a 7-year-old male, blue domestic longhair cat available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Tao is a stoic, independent "catdog" who enjoys affection from his people and toys to play with. He has a gorgeous blue mane that he likes for you to stroke and brush — if you stop before he is ready, he will grab your hand to ask for more. If you give him enough, he will start drooling to show how much he loves it.
During the month of August, all adoption fees are waived for the Clear the Shelters event in partnership with NBC and Telemundo-owned stations, GreaterGood.org and Santa Barbara County Animal Services.
Tao’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to 805-737-7755.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with the Animal Services — Lompoc, follow Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
