CAPA Pet of the Week: Tiombe

Tiombe is a five-year-old female, brown and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Sweet, shy Tiombe is quickly becoming a favorite at our Lompoc Shelter.

Tiombe is a quiet girl who loves just hanging out with her people. She is such a good girl; she has been hanging out in the office with the shelter supervisor.

Her adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Tiombe’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

Currently, adoption fees for all animals are just $10. The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic, please visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to 805-737-7755.