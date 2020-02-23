CAPA Pet of the Week: Tiombe

Tiombe is a five-year-old female, brown and white Pit Bull Terrier available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Sweet, shy Tiombe is quickly becoming a favorite at our Lompoc Shelter.

Tiombe is a quiet girl who loves just hanging out with her people. She is such a good girl; she has been hanging out in the office with the Shelter Supervisor.

Her adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Tiombe’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave.