CAPA Pet of the Week: Tiger Lily

Tiger Lily is a one-year-old female, black and brown German shepherd dog mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Tiger Lily is an outgoing girl who has gotten along with most other dogs and will do anything for food. In her time at the shelter, she has learned sit, go to bed, touch, leave it, and stay.

Tiger Lily’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Tiger Lily’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

Currently, adoption fees for all animals are just $10. The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic, please visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to 805-737-7755.

