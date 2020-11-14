CAPA Pet of the Week: Tia

Tia is a 5-year-old female, brown and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Tia is recovering from ligament surgery and needs an adult-only home that will help her continue her recovery and strength-building. She is a quiet girl who loves just hanging out with her people and would do best as the only pet in the home.
Tia’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. For more information, call 805-737-7755 or visit www.LompocCAPA.org
To learn more about CAPA, and its partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
