CAPA Pet of the Week: Stan

Stan is a 12-year-old male, white miniature poodle mix at Animal Services – Lompoc. He is looking for a hospice foster home so that he is more comfortable. Stan is good with other dogs and spends most of his time sleeping. For more information, please email sbcasfosters@gmail.com or call or text (805) 345-5741.
Stan’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave.
The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at (805) 737-7755.