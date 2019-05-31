Shrek is a smart four-month-old male, blue Pit Bull Terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.
Shrek is a young pup who is eager to please and would do best in a home with an adopter who is willing to take on the challenges of a puppy and who has the time to spend working on his training.
His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
Shrek’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
