060419 Pet of the week
Contributed Photo

Shrek is a smart four-month-old male, blue Pit Bull Terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.

Shrek is a young pup who is eager to please and would do best in a home with an adopter who is willing to take on the challenges of a puppy and who has the time to spend working on his training.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Shrek’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue. The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please call (805) 737-7755 and the friendly staff will be happy to assist you.

