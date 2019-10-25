Shadow is a two-year-old male, black pug mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Shadow’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue.
The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at (805) 737-7755.