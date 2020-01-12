CAPA Pet of the Week: Sabre

CAPA Pet of the Week: Sabre

010920 CAPA Pet of the Week

Sabre is a 10-year-old male, black and brown domestic medium-hair cat available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.

Sabre is a friendly older kitty who shows affection by head-butting your hand and purring. He is a calm kitty who would fit into a mellow household. Older cats tend to be much calmer and well-behaved compared to youngsters, so Sabre would be a perfect companion for seniors and families with young children.

Sabre’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave.

The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at (805) 737-7755.

 

