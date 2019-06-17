{{featured_button_text}}
061919 Pet of the Week

This weeks' CAPA Pet of the Week: Roge

 Contributed Photo

Roger is a two-year-old male, brown and white Labrador retriever and American staffordshire terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.

Roger is an adorable love bug who enthusiastically greets everyone he meets, dogs and people alike. Roger is still a puppy who would do best in a home willing to give him the exercise and training he requires. Roger’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Roger’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter. To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue. The adoption center is open to the public Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact friendly staff at (805) 737-7755 with questions.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags