Roger is a two-year-old male, brown and white Labrador retriever and American staffordshire terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.
Roger is an adorable love bug who enthusiastically greets everyone he meets, dogs and people alike. Roger is still a puppy who would do best in a home willing to give him the exercise and training he requires. Roger’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
Roger’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter. To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue. The adoption center is open to the public Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact friendly staff at (805) 737-7755 with questions.