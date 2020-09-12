You have permission to edit this article.
CAPA Pet of the Week: Rambo

Rambo is a 3-year-old male, black and brown German shepherd dog available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Rambo is still adjusting to the separation from his last owner so he may or may not be ready to show you his best side.

He is shy around new people and is just now becoming comfortable around the shelter staff. Rambo would do best with a family who is experienced with GSDs and/or touch-sensitive dogs and has the patience to work with him.

Rambo is 103 pounds, so he can seem quite intimidating, but he is a big sweetie who loves his stuffed animals and can be rather quiet. He is housetrained, so walks are a must.

Rambo’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. Rambo’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to view animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. For more information, call 805-737-7755. 

 

