CAPA Pet of the Week: Poseidon

Poseidon is a 1-year-old male, white and black bull terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services in Lompoc. Poseidon’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam.

Poseidon’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with the Animal Services in Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave.

The adoption center is open to the public: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at 805-737-7755.

