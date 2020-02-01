CAPA Pet of the Week: Pan

Pan is a 3-year-old male, black and white domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Pan is a shy boy who has been slow to come out of his shell. He is looking for a family who will provide patience and lots of love.

His adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Pan’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave.

The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at (805) 737-7755.

 

