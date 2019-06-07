{{featured_button_text}}
Oso is a sweet 9-year-old male, brown and black smooth-coated Chihuahua mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Oso’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter. To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue. The adoption center is open to the public Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact (805) 737-7755 for more information.

