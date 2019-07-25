Neptune is a 2-year-old male, Akita/Labrador mix available for adoption at Animal Services - Lompoc.
Neptune can be a little aloof at times but will engage with people and knows a few commands. Neptune’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam.
His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. The adoption center is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with a closure for lunch, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 805-737-7755.