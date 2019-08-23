Napolean and Dynamite are 12-year-old female black and white domestic shorthair cats available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. These two sweeties grew up together and are totally devoted to each other. Because of these girls’ devotion, they need to be adopted together.
As older girls, they have a few medical problems, but they are perfect companions for a loving, quiet home.
For a limited time, all cats older than five months are available for a discounted adoption fee of $10 every Wednesday.
Their adoption fees include their spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Their microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave. The adoption center is open to the public: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For questions, contact the staff at (805) 737-7755.