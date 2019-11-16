Muffin is a seven-year-old female, white Cairn Terrier available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. She is a sweet, special needs pup who has become a shelter favorite, and is looking for her forever home.
Muffin enjoys wearing sweaters – and wore a pumpkin costume for Halloween. She loves to be with people and will happily sit on your lap. Muffin enjoys a good squeaky toy and appears to be house trained but is still working on it.
Muffin seems to be good with other dogs. While she is not quite blind, it seems like she has limited vision and chronic dry eye which will require treatment for the rest of her life. Even though she is missing numerous teeth, she does not let that affect her, and loves chow time.
Muffin’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Muffin’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue.
The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at (805) 737-7755.