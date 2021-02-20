Mousse and Puddin are a bonded pair of 4-month-old male kittens available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Mousse is a male, brown, domestic medium-haired tabby. Puddin is a male, gray, domestic long-haired tabby. Mousse and Puddin are best friends who love to cuddle and play together.
Adoption fees for Mousse and Puddin include their neuters, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. Their microchips are included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.