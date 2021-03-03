Miona is a 1-1/2-year-old female, black and brown Plott hound available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Miona was surrendered to the shelter for being wary of strangers and other dogs. However, shelter staff have come to find that she is affectionate and plays well in groups. She is a ball of love and cuddles after you break the ice. Miona would thrive in a quiet home where owners will work slowly with her as she still has a tendency to get startled.
Miona’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. Miona’s microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.