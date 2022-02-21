Max is a 9-year-old male, black German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Max was surrendered when his owner was deployed. Max lived with young children who he loved, the owner said, and he has been good around other dogs.
Max’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. His microchip is compliments of of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
The Santa Barbara County Animal shelters are closed to walk-in traffic. Visit
https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available and call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc. Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
Pets available at the Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Maria Campus
Sweet Potato
Updated
Feb 4, 2022
Hi! My name is Sweet Potato and I'm a 6-year-old, female, Pit Bull mix who is eager for a new home!
I am what you would call an introverted home body seeking another introverted home body. I prefer the comfort of home where I can sit and watch my telenovelas in peace and quiet.
I like romantic cuddle sessions on the sofa and enjoy snacking on some treats. A human partner who enjoys couches and treats sounds perfect. Dog parks and hikes are too chaotic for me. I like my house.
Did I mention that I like being home? Well I do. Do you have a home? If you do I would love to meet you and go home with you!
Abigail
Feb 15, 2022
Hi! My name is Abigail and I'm a 12 year, female, Domestic Medium Hair who is eager for a new home!
I am one social butterfly that loves to be around the people I love. I love to come out and greet you as soon as you walk into the door and tell you all about how much I missed you while you were gone.
I would also love to curl up on the couch with you and get some head scratches while you watch your favorite show or even scroll through your phone. Quality time is definitely the way into my heart! I can't wait to meet you!
Gizmo
Updated
8 hrs ago
Hi! I'm Gizmo and I am a 3-year-old, male, Doberman Mix who is eager for a new home!
The first thing you may notice about me is my devilish good looks. When I enter a room, I really turn heads with just how handsome I am.
The best thing about me is that I have the best personality to match! I am an affable, vivacious, and reliable boy who is looking for an adventure buddy! I would love to do everything with you! Hiking, running, or playing fetch!
I really am the jack-of-all-trades! Wouldn't you love to come on out and meet me?
Boo
9 hrs ago
Hi! My name is Boo and I'm a 2-year-old, female, Domestic Short Hair who is eager for a new home!
I'm a shy girl who likes my peace and quiet. I can be a bit nervous at first but if you take things slow, I start to be more social with you.
I would love to find a quiet home with someone who understands that sometimes I just like my own space.
Candy
Updated
8 hrs ago
Hi! I'm Candy! I am located at the Santa Maria Campus. I'm a 2 year-old, female, Shepherd who is eager for a new home! I'm sure you can tell by my name, but I am one sweet and loving girl!
I have so much love to give and enjoy almost everyone I have the pleasure of meeting! I'm just a happy go lucky girl that would love to be someone’s new companion!
I'm super smart as well and I’m so excited to continue my training to become the best that I can be.
Tater Tot
Updated
Feb 4, 2022
Hi! I'm Tater Tot, and I'm an 11-month-old male Pit Bull Mix who is eager for a new home! Are you looking for a spunky, playful boy that is travel sized for your convenience?
Well look no further! You see, I'm what they call the best of both worlds. I have a big dog personality shoved in a fun sized body! I know in photos I look like a large dog, but nearly everyone is surprised that I am actually a lot smaller in person.
The ideal home for me would be an active family that would play with me and take me on walks and hikes. I never turn down the chance for an adventure!
Alma
9 hrs ago
Hi! My name is Alma and I'm a 9-month-old, female, Domestic Short Hair who is eager for a new home!
If you're looking for a very vocal and affectionate girl then look no further than me! I may seem a little shy at first, but I promise after some settling in time I'll warm up and show you who I truly am. A gorgeous girl with lots of love to give!
Lily
9 hrs ago
Hi! I'm Lily. I'm a 1.5-year-old, female, Whippet Mix who is eager for a new home!
I'm a special girl that is looking for a special family with huge hearts full of love. I'm a sweet and loving girl who has so much love to give!
You see, I have an abnormal heart myself and will potentially be on medications for the rest of my life. However, I know there is a special family out there waiting for me! If you would like to know more about my condition and would like to come in and meet me, call my friends here at Santa Barbara Humane and they'll arrange everything!
Sully
9 hrs ago
Hi! My name is Sully and I'm a 3-year-old, male, Domestic Short Hair who is eager for a new home!
I'm a staff favorite around here due to my sweet personality and affectionate demeanor. I'm the best lap cat! I love to climb into your arms and just love scratches all over.
If you rub my cheeks and behind my ears I promise you'll be my favorite person ever. I'm just one big cuddle bug looking for my new family! Come in to see me!
Thor
9 hrs ago
Hello! I'm a 5 year-old, male Husky who is looking for an adventure buddy for life!
Just like Mr. Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok I lost my eye, but don't worry! The operation was successful and I will not need any further follow up with it. And if you ask me, it just makes me even more handsome! I'm a goofy boy that has such a drive for adventure in life.
Walks, hikes, beach trips, runs, I just want to do it all with you! I would do best in a home with no cats and no other dogs.