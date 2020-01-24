CAPA Pet of the Week: Lotus

Lotus is a 19-month-old female, white and brown pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Lotus is a smart girl who knows sit, stay, shake, lay down and leave it. She has been around children of all ages but prefers to be the only dog in the household.

Lotus’ adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Lotus’ microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave.

The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at (805) 737-7755.

