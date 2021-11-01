Linnea is a 1-year-old female, black and silver shorthaired Netherland dwarf rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
This breed is known for being intelligent, therefore, very trainable but also less forgiving. They thrive in a quiet, stable environment with plenty of human interaction, and they are active, curious and playful like all other rabbits. However, dwarf rabbits generally do not like to be picked up or held tightly so do not make ideal pets for children. They also have a tendency toward nervousness and stress. Patience is needed to establish a bond with a bunny like Linnea.
Linnea’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
The Santa Barbara County Animal shelters are closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available and call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.