120319 Pet of the Week

Liberty is a 16-month-old female, tricolor German Shepherd Dog mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.

Liberty is looking for a new family to love. She previously lived with children of all ages and did well with them. She also gets along with other dogs and walks gently on a leash. If you are looking for a dog who will love you to the moon and back, Liberty is your girl.

Liberty’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue.

The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at (805) 737-7755.

