CAPA Pet of the Week: Lenny

Lenny is an 8-year-old male, gray and white Siamese mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Lenny is a beautiful boy who has had it rough lately. He is still recovering from surgery to remove his back leg, but this sweet "tri-pawd" is not letting that keep him down. Lenny is pretty mellow right now and will need to be on crate rest while he heals.
Would you be willing to open your heart and your home to this sweet kitty?
Lenny’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam.
Lenny’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. For more information, call 805-737-7755 or visit www.LompocCAPA.org
To learn more about CAPA, and its partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
