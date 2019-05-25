{{featured_button_text}}
052819 Pet of the Week

Ivy

 Contributed Photo

Ivy is a very sweet and affectionate four-year-old female, gray standard Schnauzer mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.

Ivy’s adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Ivy’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue. The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please call (805) 737-7755 and the friendly staff will be happy to assist you.

