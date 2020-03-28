CAPA Pet of the Week: Gomer

Gomer is three-year-old male, gray tabby domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Gomer has a grumpy face, but he is a sweet, shy boy. He is looking for a patient family who will give him time to adjust to his new home. Gomer’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, adoption fees for all animals are just $10 and fostering opportunities are also available. The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic.

Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice. The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave. If you have any questions, please call (805) 737-7755 and the friendly staff will be happy to assist you.

To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc. Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0