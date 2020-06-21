CAPA Pet of the Week: Earl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earl is a one-year-old male, white and brown chicken available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. If you live in a rural area and are looking for a darn nice rooster, then Earl may be your guy.

He is a handsome, colorful guy who would love to have a place to call his own. He is also gentle and sensitive. He may seem a bit dramatic at first, but his shelter friends know that he is really quite cooperative. He is tidy in rooster terms and seems to have a 'live-and-let-live' attitude toward life. He does not "cock-a-doodle-do" more than needed: Early daytime, midday, and late in the day, and, after a soak in a bath.

The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit phshelter.com to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to (805) 737-7755.

To learn more about CAPA, and its partnership with Animal Services – Lompoc, visit Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0