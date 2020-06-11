CAPA Pet of the Week: Cobalt

Cobalt is a 3-year-old male, blue and white Pit Bull Terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Cobalt was picked up as a stray and was never claimed. He may seem large and intimidating but he is a loving, gentle giant. Cobalt is also housetrained!

http://petharbor.com/pet.asp?uaid=SNBR1.A459037

Cobalt’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Cobalt’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit phshelter.com to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to (805) 737-7755.

To learn more about CAPA, and its partnership with Animal Services – Lompoc, visit Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

 

