CAPA Pet of the Week: Cobalt

Cobalt is a 3-year-old male, blue and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Cobalt was picked up as a stray and was never claimed. He may seem large and intimidating but he is a loving, gentle giant. Cobalt is also housetrained.

Cobalt’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Cobalt’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, visit www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue.

The adoption center is open to the public: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the shelter staff at (805) 737-7755.

