CAPA Pet of the Week: Charlie

060920 Pet of the Week

Charlie is a one-year-old male, white shorthaired rabbit available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Charlie is sweet and cuddly once he gets to know you but please introduce yourself softly.

Charlie’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Charlie’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

Adoption fees for all animals are $10. The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are closed to walk-in traffic, please visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to 805-737-7755.

To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

 

