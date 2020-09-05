You have permission to edit this article.
CAPA Pet of the Week: Butch Catsidy

Butch Catsidy is a 6-month-old male, black domestic longhair cat available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.

Butch Catsidy turned himself into the Lompoc shelter. He seemed to know that it was the place to find a home. He was very skinny and full of burrs and foxtails. Now that the irritants are all gone and his belly is full, Butch is a playful, loving and very chill dude!

Butch Catsidy’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. For more information, call 805-737-7755.

 

