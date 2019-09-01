Buster is a four year old male, brown smooth-coated Chihuahua available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. He is a friendly pup but has a unique look for his breed. He’s one of the tallest Chihuahuas in the shelter.
Buster’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit them at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave. The adoption center is open to the public Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch), and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the shelter staff at 805-737-7755.